Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

MPC opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

