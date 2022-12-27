Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $44,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

