Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.87.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

