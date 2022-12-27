Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

