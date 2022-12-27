Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.32 and a 200-day moving average of $328.87. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

