Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

