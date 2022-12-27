Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

