McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

