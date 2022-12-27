MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.00 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.