MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $48.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Price Performance

MediWound Company Profile

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

