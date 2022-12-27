Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

