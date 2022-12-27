MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Cut by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

