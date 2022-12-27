Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

