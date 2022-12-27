Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

