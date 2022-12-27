Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNI opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

