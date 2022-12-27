Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,714 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.