Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,395 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.