Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,889,000 after buying an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after buying an additional 153,650 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.