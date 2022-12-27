Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

