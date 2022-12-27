Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 767 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCD opened at $267.57 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average of $257.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

