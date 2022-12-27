Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.