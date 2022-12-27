Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,899,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

