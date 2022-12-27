Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $256.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.80. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

