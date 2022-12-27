My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $731,774.06

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $731,774.06 and approximately $868,225.74 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.17 or 0.01462412 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007969 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018633 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032346 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.24 or 0.01724227 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.