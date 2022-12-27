Neo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.90 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00037301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $443.02 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $846.01 or 0.05024083 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00498732 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.98 or 0.29550123 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
