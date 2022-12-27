New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

