NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

