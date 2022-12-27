NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

