Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 736,462 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 259.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $64,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,070,000 after buying an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after buying an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

