Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,444 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $78,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 459,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

