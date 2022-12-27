Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,444 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $78,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 459,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
