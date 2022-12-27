Nordea Investment Management AB Has $47.05 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 638,561 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Edison International worth $47,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Edison International by 2,742.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 514,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

