Nordea Investment Management AB Has $57.11 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $57,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

