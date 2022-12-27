Nordea Investment Management AB Has $69.43 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,104 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.65% of Masco worth $69,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

