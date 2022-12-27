Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $47,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 467,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 201,099 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $667,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

