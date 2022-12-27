Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

