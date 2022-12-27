Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,769,729 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2,209.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.91% of Patterson Companies worth $45,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,501 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,364,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 166,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Insider Activity

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

