Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Align Technology worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,220,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

ALGN stock opened at $203.67 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $674.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

