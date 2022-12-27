Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.58% of Skyworks Solutions worth $82,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.