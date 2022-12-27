Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,312 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.