Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143,701 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Baidu worth $40,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

