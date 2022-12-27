Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,901 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Paychex worth $65,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

