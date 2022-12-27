Northland Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 5.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.