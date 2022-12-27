Northland Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

