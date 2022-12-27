Northland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

