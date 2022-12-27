Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

