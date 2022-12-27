NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $221,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

