NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

