Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $9.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Olaplex by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Olaplex by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after buying an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

