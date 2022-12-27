Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

