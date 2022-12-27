Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 92,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

